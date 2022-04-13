Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $121.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $124.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.32.

NYSE MDT opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 428.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 203,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 165,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

