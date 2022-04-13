MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price Down 4.4%

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) was down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.65 and last traded at C$16.79. Approximately 295,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,703,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.52.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at C$165,765.60. Also, Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$1,591,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,622,852.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,332 shares of company stock worth $5,017,674.

About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.