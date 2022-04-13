MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price Down 4.4%

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) was down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.65 and last traded at C$16.79. Approximately 295,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,703,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.56.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.52.
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.
In other MEG Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at C$165,765.60. Also, Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$1,591,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,622,852.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,332 shares of company stock worth $5,017,674.
About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Further Reading
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.