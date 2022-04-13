MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,690.92.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,115.98 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,094.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,254.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.35 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

