Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MREO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 177.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.