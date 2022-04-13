Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after purchasing an additional 638,809 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,740,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 256,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

