Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$74.00 at National Bankshares

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.18.

Metro stock traded down C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$72.35. 163,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,979. The company has a market cap of C$17.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20. Metro has a twelve month low of C$55.50 and a twelve month high of C$73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$69.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.05.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Metro will post 4.0888818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

