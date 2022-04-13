MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Acquires 217,000 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 217,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$575,050.00 ($425,962.96).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Christopher Mackay acquired 64,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$168,345.00 ($124,700.00).

On Friday, March 25th, Christopher Mackay bought 263,080 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$686,638.80 ($508,621.33).

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Mackay purchased 289,522 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$744,071.54 ($551,164.10).

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Mackay purchased 243,120 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.62 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$636,974.40 ($471,832.89).

On Friday, March 4th, Christopher Mackay acquired 144,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.67 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$384,480.00 ($284,800.00).

On Friday, February 18th, Christopher Mackay bought 215,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.84 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$612,020.00 ($453,348.15).

On Friday, February 11th, Christopher Mackay purchased 90,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.85 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$256,500.00 ($190,000.00).

On Friday, February 4th, Christopher Mackay acquired 189,263 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.91 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of A$550,755.33 ($407,966.91).

On Friday, January 28th, Christopher Mackay bought 162,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.71 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$439,020.00 ($325,200.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 86.07, a current ratio of 86.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

