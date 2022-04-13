MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 454.3% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

