MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Lowered to $17.00 at BTIG Research

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,644,000 after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,157,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 75.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

