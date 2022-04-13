MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Stock Price Up 3.7%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 810,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 671,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.22% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (GDXU)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.