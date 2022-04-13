Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,156 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $282.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

