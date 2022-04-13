Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $146.59

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $146.59 and last traded at $146.84, with a volume of 924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.82.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 170.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

