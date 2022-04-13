Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. CL King decreased their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

MTX stock opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.38. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

