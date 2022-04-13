MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) Stock Price Down 9%

MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.80 and last traded at $36.80. 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPZAF. Pareto Securities raised shares of MIPS AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Danske began coverage on shares of MIPS AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80.

MIPS AB (publ) manufactures and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sports helmets for biking, skiing and snowboarding, equestrian, team sports, climbing, and white water rafting; and road motorcycle and motocross helmets. The company also provides safety helmets for industrial use, and legal enforcement and armed forces.

