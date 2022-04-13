Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $319,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

