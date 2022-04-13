Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 1,993 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 404,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 209,172 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 197,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after buying an additional 95,473 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

