Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes $230,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.57.

NYSE:UPS opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.70 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

