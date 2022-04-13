Mirador Capital Partners LP Trims Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,562 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust (Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.