Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.21

Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 2329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIR. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,981,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,070,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,926,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,437,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,267,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.