Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHTR opened at $549.12 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.82 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $577.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.59.
CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.29.
In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
