Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys Shares of 469 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 469 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.72. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

