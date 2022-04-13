Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New $31,000 Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 648,157 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 204.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 229,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after buying an additional 154,007 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,417,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $167.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

