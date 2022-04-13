Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New $42,000 Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

NYSE COO opened at $402.85 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.78 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

