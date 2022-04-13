Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $306.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.87 and its 200 day moving average is $360.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

