Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Stock Price Up 0%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) shares rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.71. Approximately 746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.
The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09.
Mitsubishi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)
Further Reading
