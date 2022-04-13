Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of MC opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.81. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. The company had revenue of $425.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,772,000 after purchasing an additional 441,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 378,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after buying an additional 304,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after buying an additional 230,909 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

