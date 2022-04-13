Monavale Reaches Market Cap of $4.26 Million (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. Monavale has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $56,856.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can now be bought for about $437.55 or 0.01063007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monavale Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,423 coins and its circulating supply is 9,731 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

