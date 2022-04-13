Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $171.80

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 171.80 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 175.10 ($2.28), with a volume of 86615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.60 ($2.26).

Several analysts have issued reports on MONY shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.13) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.04) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.63 ($3.66).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.74. The stock has a market cap of £962.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 1.19%.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 51,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £99,304.72 ($129,404.12).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

