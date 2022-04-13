Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) Trading 14.8% Higher

Shares of Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF – Get Rating) traded up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia.

