Monness Crespi & Hardt Initiates Coverage on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.51% from the stock’s previous close.

PLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

