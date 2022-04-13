Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 32,209 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,209 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.60% of TransMedics Group worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 105,095 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 2,270.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,909. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

TransMedics Group Profile (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.