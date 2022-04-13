Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.71. 1,079,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,447,504. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.70 and its 200-day moving average is $214.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

