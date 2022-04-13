Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,287 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 668,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 117.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 506,522 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:GGAL remained flat at $$9.93 on Wednesday. 1,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.