Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter worth about $814,000.

Shares of BATS CNYA traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 55,909 shares. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39.

