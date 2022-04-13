Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 11,781 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,781 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -117.99 and a beta of 0.74. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

