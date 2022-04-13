Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after acquiring an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Upwork by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,240,000 after buying an additional 385,715 shares during the period. ATOMVEST Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 1,892,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,211,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Upwork by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 779,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after buying an additional 99,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,654 shares of company stock worth $1,129,053 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Upwork stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. 2,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,387. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

