Mooncoin (MOON) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00266310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001243 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

