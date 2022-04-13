Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,338.43

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,338.43 ($30.47) and traded as high as GBX 2,385 ($31.08). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,330 ($30.36), with a volume of 74,897 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.18) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,284.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,338.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 62 ($0.81) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 5,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.36), for a total transaction of £138,495.20 ($180,473.29). Also, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,270 ($29.58), for a total value of £162,009.90 ($211,115.32). Insiders sold a total of 42,408 shares of company stock valued at $97,355,975 over the last quarter.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.