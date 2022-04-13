Morgan Stanley Increases Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $35.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of CLB opened at $32.82 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 249,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,194,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,362,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,645,000 after acquiring an additional 220,983 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

