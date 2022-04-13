Morgan Stanley Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $63.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.31.

GILD opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

