Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

HD traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.01. The company had a trading volume of 47,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,881. The company has a market cap of $319.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.87 and a 200-day moving average of $360.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

