Mothercare’s (MTC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON:MTC opened at GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £53.00 million and a PE ratio of -8.36. Mothercare has a 52-week low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.78.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores and 400 additional stores under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 37 countries.

