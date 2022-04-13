Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.78

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 7210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.60%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Mplx by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

