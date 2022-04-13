MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,460. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.