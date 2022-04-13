MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MTY Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTY. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.88.

MTY opened at C$53.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.60 million.

In other news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,967.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

