MultiVAC 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.30 Million (MTV)

MultiVAC (MTV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, MultiVAC has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One MultiVAC coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MultiVAC has a market cap of $15.42 million and $1.30 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MultiVAC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00034359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00104152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MultiVAC (MTV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

MultiVAC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MultiVAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MultiVAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MultiVAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MultiVAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.