MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $12.05

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $12.58. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 858 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

