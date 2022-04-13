National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.