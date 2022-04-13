National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

LICY opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a current ratio of 28.35. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.