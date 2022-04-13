National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 89,833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $32.89.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research downgraded Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

