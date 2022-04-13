National Bank of Canada FI Invests $27,000 in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

